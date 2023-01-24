Welcome to The Parlor, the latest upscale salon in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - I truly believe one of the best feelings is sitting in the salon chair and having a professional play with your hair.

Hairdressers, please take my money if it means I get to relax while I have my hair washed, played with and leave feeling even better than before.

The Parlor is the latest salon to open its doors in Huntsville. When you walk in, you instantly feel a little more glam. The dark walls, colorful throw pillows and green plants offer cozy vibes while you wait for your turn in the salon chair.

Abbie Brown and Megan Yungkurth are the two besties behind the business. They met in cosmetology school and have stayed true to their friendship and dreams ever since.

The salon has plenty of stylists that are trained to keep up with the latest looks and classic cuts.

Learn more and book an appointment by visiting theparlorhuntsville.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.