Take a look inside these beautiful houses at Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever find yourself on a walk and you just become mesmerized by a beautiful home. Or maybe you drive by a little slower to look... not in a creepy way... but in a “What color paint do you think that is? and, “I love those flowers on the porch” kind of way.

We’ve all done it.

Arts Huntsville is offering an opportunity for you to tour some of those beautiful homes and see the artwork inside with the Art Tour of Homes.

You have the chance to go inside these houses, tour the beautiful art collections and get inspiration for your own space. There are five houses on this tour around the Huntsville area.

The tour is happening on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, and you can buy online or buy one at the first house you visit, it doesn’t matter which order you go in.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit artshuntsville.org.

