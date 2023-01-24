Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Take a look inside these beautiful houses at Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes

See some of the best art Huntsville has to offer with the Art Tour of Homes
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you ever find yourself on a walk and you just become mesmerized by a beautiful home. Or maybe you drive by a little slower to look... not in a creepy way... but in a “What color paint do you think that is? and, “I love those flowers on the porch” kind of way.

We’ve all done it.

Arts Huntsville is offering an opportunity for you to tour some of those beautiful homes and see the artwork inside with the Art Tour of Homes.

You have the chance to go inside these houses, tour the beautiful art collections and get inspiration for your own space. There are five houses on this tour around the Huntsville area.

The tour is happening on Saturday, January 28 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, and you can buy online or buy one at the first house you visit, it doesn’t matter which order you go in.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit artshuntsville.org.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart home
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year
Havoc the dog to be euthanized
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville over 16 months after 2021 attack
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store