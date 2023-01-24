Deals
Suspect arrested in Newson Road murder investigation

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The suspect in a Newson Road murder investigation has been arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department.

The shooting happened on Jan. 13 when officers found 33-year-old Joshua Turney with life-threatening injuries. Turney was transported to a hospital where he died the following day.

HPD Major Crimes Unit Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related. Anfernee Bradley, 24 was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday afternoon.

Bradley is being booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge.

The case is still under investigation.

