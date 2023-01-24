Sunny today, heavy rain and windy tonight

For today, sunny and after a cold start, temps rise into the 50s this afternoon. Tonight, A WIND ADVISORY for the area with forecast wind gusts as high as 45 MPH. Strongest gusts will be after midnight. Heavy rain overnight as well. Rainfall will be heaviest after midnight. Temps dip into the 40s by midnight and then rise to the low to mid 50s by morning. Wednesday, lingering showers throughout the day and remaining breezy. Gusts to 25-30 MPH. Temps in the 50s during the morning will drop into the 40s for the afternoon. Still a spot shower or two Wednesday night. Mid to upper 30s. Thursday, a quick shower early, otherwise mostly cloudy and cool. Low to mid 40s. Thursday night, clearing and cold. Around 30°.

Friday and Saturday, sunny. 40s to near 50° Friday, mid to upper 50s Saturday. Another chance for rain Sunday. The chance for rain each day next week.

