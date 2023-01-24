Deals
Sparkman girls’ wrestling team wins AHSAA Tournament

Artis finished the season (31-0) and pinned her opponent in the championship match.(AHSAA)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Sparkman girls’ wrestling team won the Alabama High School Atheltic Association (AHSAA) tournament with two girls winning individual titles.

Sparkman’s Akerah Artis (145-pound weight class) and Reagan Grant (152-pound weight class) each won via pins in championship matches on Jan. 20.

Grant (25-2) pinned Arab’s Autumn Boutwell (17-6) in just 25 seconds while Artis (31-0) pinned Montgomery Catholic’s Charlotte Parker (16-3) in 2:36. Sparkman also had one second-place finisher with Joy Hawkins (185-pound weight class). Hawkins (24-1) was undefeated going into the championship bout but was pinned by Aniyah Griffin of Pinson Valley.

Over the course of the two-day tournament, Sparkman scored 191 points, 11 more points than second-place Daphne and 61.5 more than third-place Enterprise.

