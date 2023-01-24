Deals
Salvation Army repairs won’t be finished until February in the Shoals after severe water damage

Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve.
By Sean Dowling
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Leaders with the Salvation Army in the Shoals are still hard at work repairing the flood damage from broken pipes on Christmas Eve. A photo posted to the organization’s Facebook page illustrates the damage, with water spraying from the ceiling and pooling up on the floor below.

About a month has passed and center leaders are still picking up the pieces. Officials explain the repairs won’t wrap up for several more weeks, in mid-February.

More than 30 people were at the shelter when the pipes broke, and most had to be relocated. The fact that the center isn’t operating like normal isn’t lost on Commanding Officer, Richard Watts.

”That was our main concern. Just taking care of the people,” Watts said. “I can replace pipes, I can replace flooring, I can replace Sheetrock, but I need to take care of the people.”

Watts explains that it’s hard for him not to be able to serve the people in a normal capacity. “It is a little heart-wrenching knowing that we’re not able to do what we normally do. But we’re not just sitting by waiting for somebody to do some work.”

Watts explains the exact amount of damage is still being calculated.

