Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Panic! at the Disco is breaking up: ‘Sometimes a journey must end’

Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs in Miami in 2016.
Brendon Urie of Panic! at the Disco performs in Miami in 2016.(Michele Eve Sandberg/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Panic! at the Disco has announced it is breaking up after 19 years.

On Tuesday, the pop-rock band’s leading singer Brendon Urie announced on social media the band’s final show will be on March 10 in Manchester, England.

In his post, Urie announced he’s bringing this chapter of his life to an end to focus on his family.

Urie wrote that “sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin” as he revealed he will soon be a father for the first time.

Panic! at the Disco got together in 2004 and includes Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson.

Urie thanked the band’s fans saying, “I love you. I appreciate you.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart home
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year
Havoc the dog to be euthanized
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville over 16 months after 2021 attack
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

Fiona the hippo celebrates her sixth birthday with a cake made of her favorite foods.
Fiona the hippo celebrates 6th birthday
Jones was arrested and charged with four counts of bank robbery.
Madison man arrested in connection with four bank robberies
Wife, husband planned fatal shooting in hospital for weeks
Fiona the hippo over the years
FILE - The government alleges Google’s plan to assert dominance has been to “neutralize or...
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance