No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday

No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning.

Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Officials on the scene say that there was massive damage to the home.

The house is across the street from Stovehouse.

No one was injured in a house fire on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning.
