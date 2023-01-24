No injuries in 7th Ave. house fire Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No injuries were reported in a house fire that occurred on 7th Avenue in Huntsville Tuesday morning.

Crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning and were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Officials on the scene say that there was massive damage to the home.

The house is across the street from Stovehouse.

