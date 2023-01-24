Deals
Memphis takes on Golden State on 3-game losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)(Rick Scuteri | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)- Memphis comes into the matchup against Golden State as losers of three straight games.

The Warriors are 13-9 in conference play. Golden State ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by Jordan Poole averaging 3.8.

The Grizzlies are 15-13 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks third in the NBA scoring 17.9 fast break points per game. Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies averaging 4.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting 123-109 on Dec. 26. Poole scored 32 points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevon Looney is averaging 6.7 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Warriors. Poole is averaging 25.9 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Ja Morant is scoring 27.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Bane is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 121.9 points, 47.5 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 121.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

