Madison man arrested in connection with Regions Bank robberies

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Regions Bank robberies between Madison and Huntsville.

According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County.

Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at three Regions Bank branches in Madison County.

The first of the four Regions Bank robberies occurred at a branch on U.S. 72 near Wall Triana Highway in May 2022. The branch located on Madison Boulevard had been robbed on Dec. 13 and Jan. 18. The fourth robbery happened at a location on Memorial Parkway on Jan. 11.

WAFF contacted the FBI who referred us to the Madison Police Department. MPD did not release a statement.

Jones is being held at the Madison County Jail and is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery of a banking institution with a weapon and two counts of first-degree robbery of a banking institution with a gun.

According to court documents, Jones’ first-degree robbery-banking institution-gun charge stems from the robbery that took place on Jan. 18.

