Madison man arrested in connection with four bank robberies

By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison man was arrested in connection with four Madison County bank robberies.

According to the Madison Police Department, Lawrence Jones, 55, was arrested Tuesday for robbing four banks in Madison County.

Over the last year, there have been four bank robberies at three Regions Bank branches in Madison County.

The first of the four Regions Bank robberies occurred at a branch on U.S. 72 near Wall Triana Highway in May 2022. The second robbery over the last year occurred in December at a branch located on Madison Boulevard. That same branch was robbed on Jan. 18.

Another branch of Regions bank was robbed on Jan. 11.

WAFF reached out to the FBI who referred us to the Madison Police Department. MPD did not release a statement.

Jones is being held at the Madison County Jail and is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery of a banking institution with a weapon and two counts of first-degree robbery of a banking institution with a gun.

