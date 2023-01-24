Lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - WAFF talked to three state lawmakers before the 2023 legislative session. They covered topics from safety in schools, to budget priorities.

Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter

Nathaniel Ledbetter will serve as speaker of the state house for the first time in 2023.

He said focusing on job growth is important.

“We have to get the Alabama jobs act out quickly,” he said. “It’s been very positive for the state, and certainly very positive for north Alabama. We’ve seen Toyota -Mazda be effective, so we’ll get that early.”

He told WAFF that safety is a priority, especially safety from fentanyl.

“From the House side, we’ll get fentanyl,” he said. “We want to make sure f you bring fentanyl in Alabama you’ll be penalized for it.”

State Senator Arthur Orr

State Senator Arthur Orr said budget is the highest priority in 2023.

“The paramount assignment is budgets,” he said. “The budgets are always a number one duty.”

Orr believes tax cuts are in the future for Alabamians.

“Related to that, I think you’ll see tax cuts, which is very important,” he said. “As far as what type of tax cuts, not determined yet. You will see some kind of permanent tax relief out of the 2023 session I would envision.”

House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels

House minority leader Anthony Daniels said one way to help employment may be non-taxable overtime pay. He told WAFF that he plans to introduce a bill which would do just this.

“If your employer requires 35 hours full time or 40 hours full time, anything over the 40 hours would be untaxed by the state,” he said.

Daniels also wants to tackle school safety. He added that safer schools will allow children to grow more.

“From a gun perspective, I do think the law that we passed last year, the permit-less carry, could be a contributor to a lot of increased in homicides we’re seeing in places across the country,” he said.

“I think that we’ve got to focus on the preventative side,” he said. “I remember when I was in elementary school or even teaching, there was a programs call McGruff. There’s no program that are talking about character and teaching those types of things.”

The legislative session begins on March 7th, and ends on June 14th.

