Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

File - police lights
File - police lights(Atlanta News First)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night.

According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.

Allen left a home on McConnell Road after a physical altercation with her brother but returned with a gun less than five minutes later. Officials say that Allen entered the backyard, saw her brother and opened fire.

Authorities found three shell casings and a live round in the backyard and believe that the shots were fired at a shed where her brother was standing.

According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, none of the shots hit her brother.

Both the victim and suspect left the scene following the shooting but the victim returned to give information to law enforcement.

Allen was arrested in Rogersville and was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Her bond is set at $90,000.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smart home
Tenants upset over new smart home security upgrades in Madison County
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year
Havoc the dog to be euthanized
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville over 16 months after 2021 attack
The NTSB noted several safety protocols that do not appear to have been followed in the Dec. 31...
Airport crew member ‘pulled into the engine’ of plane, report says
Memphis police say a woman was walking with security to her car when she was attacked at a...
Police: Woman attacked while walking with security to her car at Kroger grocery store

Latest News

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.
Case of man accused of setting a woman on fire bound to grand jury
Artis finished the season (31-0) and pinned her opponent in the championship match.
Sparkman girls’ wrestling team wins AHSAA Tournament
BILL O'BRIEN
REPORTS: Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien hired by New England Patriots
WAFF 48 Top Clicks: January 24, 2023