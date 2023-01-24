Lauderdale Co. woman arrested for shooting at brother

LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman in Lauderdale County is facing an attempted murder charge after shooting at her brother Monday night.

According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Tamra Allen was arrested Monday night in Rogersville after allegedly firing three shots at her brother in Center Star.

Allen left a home on McConnell Road after a physical altercation with her brother but returned with a gun less than five minutes later. Officials say that Allen entered the backyard, saw her brother and opened fire.

Authorities found three shell casings and a live round in the backyard and believe that the shots were fired at a shed where her brother was standing.

According to an official with the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, none of the shots hit her brother.

Both the victim and suspect left the scene following the shooting but the victim returned to give information to law enforcement.

Allen was arrested in Rogersville and was charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Her bond is set at $90,000.

