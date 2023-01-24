How to spice up your everyday sandwich

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s the lunch we bring to work every day, the lunch you pack for you child every morning... I’m talking about the reliable and easy sandwich.

But after a while, the ‘ole ham and cheese on wheat bread get’s a little tired and boring.

Emily Trahan from Star Super Market is showing us all the fun ways to spice up our sandwiches so we actually look forward to eating them. From Maw Maw Ivey’s Hot Slaw to the best smoked turkey you’ve ever had, Star Market has all the best and local options to make your homeade lunch delicous, and helps you save a little money while you’re at it.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.