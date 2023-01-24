Dog killed in Killen fire

KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - A dog was killed but no humans were injured in a fire Monday in Killen.

According to Killen Fire Chief Trent Putman, the fire occurred just before noon Monday on Malibu Lane in Killen.

Putman says that no humans were injured in the fire but a dog was killed and the home is considered a total loss.

At this time the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Elgin Volunteer Fire Department and Rogersville Fire assisted the Killen Fire Department in extinguishing the flame.

