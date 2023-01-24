Deals
Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

Decatur Police investigating Sunday shooting.
Decatur Police investigating Sunday shooting.
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning.

According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bobwhite Drive in reference to a shooting Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and more details will be added when they become available.

