Decatur Police investigating Sunday morning shooting
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Sunday morning.
According to an official with the Decatur Police Department, a juvenile male was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Bobwhite Drive in reference to a shooting Sunday morning. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a juvenile suffering from a single gunshot wound.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing and more details will be added when they become available.
