Clean sweep for Alabama A&M basketball

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - there’s nothing like College Basketball on the Hill. Especially when the product is good. Alabama A&M Bulldogs fans visited the Events Center Monday night and came away happy. Both the Men’s and Women’s programs came away with SWAC Conference victories.

The Women defeated Prairie View 66-55 behind a Game high 23 points from Amani Free.

Three Bulldogs finished the game in double figures on the day, led by Free with 23 points. Lady Bulldogs guard Toni Grace added 22 points and five rebounds. Darian Burgin also finished with 13 points and eight boards. The Lady Bulldogs are tied with Jackson State for first place with a 6-2 record in SWAC Conference Play.

The Alabama A&M Men defeated Prairie View 67-59. Two players scored in double figures led by Madison native and Point Guard Garrett Hicks. The Bulldogs improve to 3-4 in SWAC Conference Play.

Alabama A&M will travel to Florida for a two games in three days, The Bulldogs face Florida A&M on Saturday, January 28, followed by a trip to Bethune-Cookman January 30.

