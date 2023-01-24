City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season.

City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting.

The resolution would allocate up to $300,000 from the Venue Maintenance Fund for new additions to the field to stay in line with the league’s new requirements. The additions include a female changing room and restroom facilities, a clubroom commissary, and dugout upgrades.

The vote passed 5-2 with councilmember Karen Denzine and Greg Shaw voting against it. Councilmember Teddy Powell voted in favor of the resolution but he had a few reservations against it.

“My question in my mind is how many times do we get new standards?” said Powell, “I’m a little upset with the fact that we’re having things that aren’t really, in my mind maintenance. We’re having to redo some things because of new standards”

The Trash Pandas are responsible for day-to-day operations such as trash cans and urinals. Due to the new standards being compliance issues, it falls on the city to foot bill. Councilman John Seifert believes the city is adequately equipped to handle the costs.

“I’m glad we have this fund, I’m glad we have the ability to pull it out and use it when we need to,” said Seifert, And when we don’t, hey we just save it”

Mayor Finley said he believes the stadium has an important impact on the community.

“I think anyone who went to one of the over 100 events at Toyota Field in addition to baseball recognizes that is a quality of life piece for our community and that’s the Madison community but also the Tennessee Valley, " said Finley.

The new additions are expected to be completed before the Trash Pandas take the field in April.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.