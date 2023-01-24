Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

City of Madison approves upgrades to Toyota Field

There will be up to $300,000 worth of upgrades to meet new MLB standards.
By Romario Gardner
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A trip to the Toyota Field ballpark will look a bit different for the upcoming season.

City leaders in Madison approved a resolution authorizing improvements to Toyota Field in response to new MLB standards during Monday night’s city council meeting.

The resolution would allocate up to $300,000 from the Venue Maintenance Fund for new additions to the field to stay in line with the league’s new requirements. The additions include a female changing room and restroom facilities, a clubroom commissary, and dugout upgrades.

The vote passed 5-2 with councilmember Karen Denzine and Greg Shaw voting against it. Councilmember Teddy Powell voted in favor of the resolution but he had a few reservations against it.

“My question in my mind is how many times do we get new standards?” said Powell, “I’m a little upset with the fact that we’re having things that aren’t really, in my mind maintenance. We’re having to redo some things because of new standards”

The Trash Pandas are responsible for day-to-day operations such as trash cans and urinals. Due to the new standards being compliance issues, it falls on the city to foot bill. Councilman John Seifert believes the city is adequately equipped to handle the costs.

“I’m glad we have this fund, I’m glad we have the ability to pull it out and use it when we need to,” said Seifert, And when we don’t, hey we just save it”

Mayor Finley said he believes the stadium has an important impact on the community.

“I think anyone who went to one of the over 100 events at Toyota Field in addition to baseball recognizes that is a quality of life piece for our community and that’s the Madison community but also the Tennessee Valley, " said Finley.

The new additions are expected to be completed before the Trash Pandas take the field in April.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is...
Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site
Havoc the dog to be euthanized
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville over 16 months after 2021 attack
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The...
Experts say tax refunds may be different than expected this year

Latest News

Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently...
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently...
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
A dog was killed in a fire that destroyed a home in Killen.
Dog killed in Killen fire
State Senator Arthur Orr says money talks are priority number one when the legislative session...
Lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session