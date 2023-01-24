Deals
Case of man accused of setting a woman on fire bound to grand jury

The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m.
By D'Quan Lee and Charles Montgomery
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department have caught the suspect who allegedly set a woman on fire on Jan. 10.

According to Priceville Police Chief Jerry Holmes, a 19-year-old woman suffered burns near a North Bethel Road home around 9 p.m. on Jan. 10 after apparently being set on fire by another person.

The victim’s ex-boyfriend, Marquise Wayns, was developed as the lone suspect. Chief Holmes said the suspect wanted for questioning left the scene before police arrived on Tuesday night.

According to Chief Holmes, Wayns has been taken into custody.

Marquise Wayns
Marquise Wayns(PPD)

A person who lives near the scene said the woman ran to another home to ask for help while she was still on fire. The same resident claimed the suspect used “a water bottle full of gasoline” on the victim.

The woman was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries and according to Priceville Police, the victim is doing much better. An officer with Priceville talked to the victim’s mother and she said she is now up and moving.

At a preliminary hearing on Jan. 24, probable cause was found and the case was bound to a grand jury.

Bond is currently set at $200,000 for Wayn.

