Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant

Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city.

Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening.

Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.

In 2020, Athens de-annexed the land, and now, plans are in place to construct an asphalt plant.

Whitney Russell, a resident of Athens who lives less than half a mile from the upcoming plant, expressed her concern for the health of her family.

She said she and other neighbors were only recently made aware of these upcoming plans due to an air permit request by Grayson Carter and Son Contracting.

She also stated that members of the community are submitting letters to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in hopes to deny the air permit.

“This plant is going to produce toxic fumes that are known carcinogens that we will be breathing on a daily basis,” Russell said. “The plant’s going to run all day long so our main concern is, what are we going to be left with? We should be protected by the city and we were not.”

An employee at Grayson Carter and Son disputed the claims that the new asphalt plant would put residents’ health at risk.

“There are numerous national studies that show that these asphalt plants, even living in close proximity with them, they do not cause adverse effects to the surrounding citizens,” said Chief Financial Officer at Grayson Carter and Son, Randy Thomason.

Athens’ mayor Ronnie Marks told WAFF that he had not received any phone calls regarding residents’ concerns about the upcoming asphalt plant.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor.
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is...
Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site
Georgia authorities say a swimming instructor has been arrested in the drowning of 4-year-old...
Swimming instructor arrested after 4-year-old drowns on 2nd day of swim lessons
Bennington Avenue
POLICE: Mass shooting at Baton Rouge nightclub was ‘targeted attack’
Havoc the dog to be euthanized
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville over 16 months after 2021 attack

Latest News

Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently...
Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant
A dog was killed in a fire that destroyed a home in Killen.
Dog killed in Killen fire
State Senator Arthur Orr says money talks are priority number one when the legislative session...
Lawmakers preview upcoming legislative session
The Salvation Army.
Salvation Army repairs won’t be finished until February in the Shoals after severe water damage