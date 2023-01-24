Athens residents express concerns over upcoming asphalt plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Residents of Athens are voicing their concerns over an asphalt plant being built in a recently de-annexed portion of the city.

Around 20 members of the community presented their concerns and complaints at the Athens city council meeting Monday evening.

Grayson Carter and Son Contracting are building the plant in a recently de-annexed portion of Athens.

In 2020, Athens de-annexed the land, and now, plans are in place to construct an asphalt plant.

Whitney Russell, a resident of Athens who lives less than half a mile from the upcoming plant, expressed her concern for the health of her family.

She said she and other neighbors were only recently made aware of these upcoming plans due to an air permit request by Grayson Carter and Son Contracting.

She also stated that members of the community are submitting letters to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management in hopes to deny the air permit.

“This plant is going to produce toxic fumes that are known carcinogens that we will be breathing on a daily basis,” Russell said. “The plant’s going to run all day long so our main concern is, what are we going to be left with? We should be protected by the city and we were not.”

An employee at Grayson Carter and Son disputed the claims that the new asphalt plant would put residents’ health at risk.

“There are numerous national studies that show that these asphalt plants, even living in close proximity with them, they do not cause adverse effects to the surrounding citizens,” said Chief Financial Officer at Grayson Carter and Son, Randy Thomason.

Athens’ mayor Ronnie Marks told WAFF that he had not received any phone calls regarding residents’ concerns about the upcoming asphalt plant.

