What’s Shakin’ in the Shoals: Behind the Shoals Sound and a new music venue

SHOALS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Things are always moving and groovin’ in the Shoals. To stay in the know, Lillian Glanton is sharing all the latest with TVL.

For the Record Music Hall is the latest music venue to open its doors in Florence. Locals celebrated the grand opening with a packed out weekend of shows featuring local artists like Coffee Black, Thad and Company, Yes Trespassing, Local Brand, Brother Goode and many more.

The new venue located on Huntsville Road is open seven days a week with a full service bar. That being said, the hangout spot is for those who are 21 or older.

You can check out the a full schedule of the latest bands making their appearance at fortherecord.com.

And from the stage to behind the scenes, the Muscle Shoals Music Association is starting a new series they’re calling “Present Makers behind the Shoals Sound,” a new social media campaign that’s meant to introduce some of the big names in the local industry and their role in the Muscle Shoals sound.

Their first feature includes an interview with Jimmy Nutt, owner of The NuttHouse Recording Studio in Sheffield.

You can keep up with the new series on the MSMA Instagram or Facebook page. For more, visit muscleshoalsmusicassociation.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.