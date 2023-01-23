UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Education has received a $2.8 million National Professional Development grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition.

According to officials with UAH, the grant that officially launched Monday is to help meet the rapid growth of English learners in the state. Officials with UAH say that the number of English learners in the state has nearly doubled since 2015.

As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language. The schools include Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools.

“One of the most gratifying aspects of a project like this is that it leverages ongoing research and long-standing relationships,” notes UAH President Charles L. Karr. “I know Dr. Word-Allbritton and her team are very appreciative of the enthusiastic support they have received from our current partners and are poised to submit future proposals that can expand the reach of their work to other districts across North Alabama.”

