UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners

UAH President Dr. Chuck Karr and Provost and Executive VP for Academic Affairs Dr. Dave Puleo...
UAH President Dr. Chuck Karr and Provost and Executive VP for Academic Affairs Dr. Dave Puleo signed an MOU supporting Project DIAL with Madison County Schools Superintendent Ken Rubik on January 23, 2023 in the Student Services Building on campus. Project DIAL is managed out of the UAH College of Education. (L-R)UAH College of Education Associate Dean Christina Steidl, UAH Provost Dave Puleo, Dr. Ed Nichols, Dr. Chuck Karr, Christie Finley, Ken Kubik, Dr. Andrea Word-Allbritton. (Michael Mercier/UAH).(Michael Mercier | The University of Alabama, Huntsville)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) College of Education has received a $2.8 million National Professional Development grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of English Language Acquisition.

According to officials with UAH, the grant that officially launched Monday is to help meet the rapid growth of English learners in the state. Officials with UAH say that the number of English learners in the state has nearly doubled since 2015.

As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language. The schools include Huntsville City Schools, Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools.

“One of the most gratifying aspects of a project like this is that it leverages ongoing research and long-standing relationships,” notes UAH President Charles L. Karr. “I know Dr. Word-Allbritton and her team are very appreciative of the enthusiastic support they have received from our current partners and are poised to submit future proposals that can expand the reach of their work to other districts across North Alabama.”

