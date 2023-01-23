Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

UAH Chargers give back to the community

The Chargers took a break from their busy basketball schedule to help support Sleep in Heavenly...
The Chargers took a break from their busy basketball schedule to help support Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit dedicated to building and delivering beds to families in need.(Georgia Chambers)
By Georgia Chambers
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Both the UAH men’s and women’s basketball programs joined together to give back to the community on Sunday afternoon by building 25 beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP).

SHP is a nonprofit organization that helps build and deliver beds to families in need. The student-athletes helped every step of the way, from sanding the wood to securing the bed frames.

Men’s Head Coach John Shulman says this is a great teaching moment for his players.

“College athletes spend a lot of time worrying about college athletes and themselves,” Shulman said. “Today is a day to worry about other people, and to think about other people. For that, it’s worth every second that we’re out here.”

Even though both teams are at the height of Gulf South Conference play, this gave the student-athletes the opportunity to have some team-bonding, all while making an impact in the community. Women’s Head Coach Andrea Lemmond also believes this was time well spent.

“Just to be able to get out in the community and serve our community in a way we haven’t been able to do in awhile is really special and eye opening for our young athletes,” Lemmond said.

Both teams will hit the road for their next GSC match-up this Thursday against Shorter. The men are currently 10-5 in their conference, the women 4-11.

For more information on SHP’s efforts, visit their website by clicking here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ahead of a military construction project on Redstone Arsenal, an archeological excavation is...
Archeological excavation underway at Redstone Arsenal construction site
Huntsville Police Department
HPD Officer injured during shoplifter arrest
Generic graphic.
Falkville man killed in Friday night crash
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car
Pedestrian in wheelchair in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on University Dr.
Pedestrian in wheelchair in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on University Dr.

Latest News

The new drama series on Starz is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent.
A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville
Chester Rogers "BMF" Season 2 Premiere
A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville
Huntsville’s Dalton Wood battles Smiths Station’s Erik Short in the 184-pound match
Panthers win Wrestling Duals
UNA Women's basketball team dropped a ASUN contest to Lipscomb 73-69 Thursday January 19th
Lions fall to Lipscomb 73-69