Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment.

According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.

Nothing further is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

