Teenager injured in shooting incident at Madison apartment complex
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an overnight shooting injury at a Madison apartment.
According to a spokesperson with the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting call late Sunday evening at the FarmHaus Apartments. Investigators found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the hand at the scene.
Nothing further is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.
