Some sun this afternoon, cold & clear tonight.

This afternoon, some sun at times this afternoon. Cool, temps only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, clear and cold. Low to mid-30s.

Tuesday, after a sunny start, clouds during the afternoon. Low to mid-50s. Tuesday night, rain and wind. Rain will be heavy at times after midnight. Winds gusts to 40 MPH out of the Southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, morning showers and remaining breezy. High temps in the low 50s will happen during the morning, temps fall into the 40s for the afternoon. Wednesday night, partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30s. Thursday, mostly cloudy. Mid-40s. Friday, sunny & cool. Mid to upper 40s. Saturday, sunny with temps in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday through Wednesday, a chance of rain each day. High temps in the 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.