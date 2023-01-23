Deals
Some sun this afternoon, cold & clear tonight.

First Alert Weather
Jan. 23, 2023
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
This afternoon, some sun at times this afternoon. Cool, temps only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Tonight, clear and cold. Low to mid-30s.

Tuesday, after a sunny start, clouds during the afternoon. Low to mid-50s. Tuesday night, rain and wind. Rain will be heavy at times after midnight. Winds gusts to 40 MPH out of the Southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, morning showers and remaining breezy. High temps in the low 50s will happen during the morning, temps fall into the 40s for the afternoon. Wednesday night, partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30s. Thursday, mostly cloudy. Mid-40s. Friday, sunny & cool. Mid to upper 40s. Saturday, sunny with temps in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday through Wednesday, a chance of rain each day. High temps in the 50s.

