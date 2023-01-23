Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.