Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

