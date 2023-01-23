Deals
The largest indoor beer festival is back in Huntsville

The 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer festival is happening at the CBV in Huntsville, January 28
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Huntsville may be known as the Rocket City, but it’s also a brewing city.

On Saturday, January 28, the 7th Annual Von Brewski Beer Festival, the largest indoor beer festival in the south, is happening at the Von Braun Center.

Everyone from casual beer drinkers to cicerones will have the chance to try more than120 beers from more than 50 breweries. You’ll have the opportunity to sample beer not only from Huntsville brewers, but from brewers all across the world! With the Trail Tasting Map, you can keep track of the beers you’ve tasted and even learn more about each brew.

A Hydration Station will be available so guests can drink responsibly and stay hydrated throughout the festival. And if you need a snack in-between drinks, a pretzel necklace is a staple of all great beer festivals. Grab one to put around your neck so you can snack hands-free!

Local musicians Eric Taylor and Brandon Elder will also be playing so you can get to tapping those feet after a few beer samples.

And if craft beer isn’t your thing, just get a non-sampling ticket and have access to a fully stocked bar with drinks available for purchase. They’ve thought of everything.

Of course, all guests have to be at least 21-years-old and a valid ID must be shows upon entry.

To learn more and get your tickets, visit vonbrauncenter.com.

