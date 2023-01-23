Deals
Jacksonville police looking for woman missing since Saturday morning

Bethany Pettus has been missing around midnight on Saturday morning.
Bethany Pettus has been missing around midnight on Saturday morning.(Jacksonville Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jacksonville Police Department asking for the public’s help locating a woman missing since early Saturday morning.

Bethany Anne Pettus, a 24-year-old white female, was last seen on January 21 at approximately 12 a.m. in the area of Oak Avenue in Jacksonville. She was wearing a pink Carhartt sweatshirt and black leggings with white snowflakes.

She has red hair and is listed as 5-foot-7 and 275 pounds.

Pettus may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.

Anyone with any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (256) 435-6448 or call 911.

