Huntsville Fire: no injuries in house fire on Sandy Hollow Drive near Balch Road

What stories were readers clicking on most this weekend? Find out here.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Units with Huntsville Fire & Rescue extinguished a structure fire on Sandy Hollow Dr. on Monday morning.

An official with Huntsville Fire said the residential fire resulted in no injuries.

Fire extinguished near Balch Road
Fire extinguished near Balch Road(WAFF)

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

WAFF 48 has a crew on the way to the scene at this time.

