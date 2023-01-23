Huntsville Fire: no injuries in house fire on Sandy Hollow Drive near Balch Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Units with Huntsville Fire & Rescue extinguished a structure fire on Sandy Hollow Dr. on Monday morning.

An official with Huntsville Fire said the residential fire resulted in no injuries.

Fire extinguished near Balch Road (WAFF)

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

WAFF 48 has a crew on the way to the scene at this time.

