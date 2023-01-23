Governor offers $5K reward in Lawrence Co. cold case

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - New leads are being sought in a Lawrence County cold case.

Lawrence County District Attorney Errek Jett announced Monday that Governor Kay Ivey is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction for the person or persons responsible for Tariq Steward’s death.

Tariq Steward was shot and killed in December of 2020. He was just 21 years old. (Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)

Steward, 21, was shot and killed on Dec. 12, 2020. DA Jett said there was some speculation that Steward died by suicide, but an autopsy showed his true manner of death to be homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 256-974-9291.

