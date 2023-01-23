Fatal Franklin Co. crash claims life of Red Bay woman

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-car crash in Franklin County claimed the life of a Red Bay woman on Sunday.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal, troopers responded to a crash on Alabama 247 around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 to find Melanie McKinney dead at the scene. The 48-year-old was the only person involved in the crash.

Investigators believe her car left the roadway, struck an embankment and then struck a tree.

ALEA Troopers are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.