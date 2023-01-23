Deals
Clouds through noon, some sun for the afternoon & cool.

Today, cloudy through noon, some sun pops for the afternoon. Cool & breezy with high...
Today, cloudy through noon, some sun pops for the afternoon. Cool & breezy with high temperatures in the upper 40s. to near 50°. Tonight, clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. Tuesday, after a sunny start, clouds during the afternoon. Low to mid 50s. Tuesday night, rain and wind. Rain will be heavy at times after midnight. Winds gusts to 40 MPH out of the Southeast Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Wednesday, morning showers and remaining breezy. High temps in the low 50s will happen during the morning, temps fall into the 40s for the afternoon. Wednesday night, partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 30s. Thursday, mostly cloudy. Mid-40s. Friday, sunny & cool. Mid to upper 40s. Saturday, sunny with temps in the low to mid 50s. Sunday through Wednesday, a chance of rain each day. High temps in the 50s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:01 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
