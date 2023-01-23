Boeing holds ribbon-cutting for expansion of Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Boeing held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning to celebrate the completion of an expansion of the Huntsville Electronics Center of Excellence.

The center will produce hardware that connects Boeing Defense, Space and Security with high standards of quality and reliability.

According to officials with Boeing, the state-of-the-art electronics fabrication capability comprises of engineers and technicians who manufacture and maintain circuit boards for Boeing programs. The programs include the Patriot Advanced Capability seeker, International Space Station, Space Launch System, F-15 fighter and P-8A Poseidon.

At Monday morning’s event, Boeing awarded a $150,000 grant to the AUM Foundation’s Pathway 2 Success program, which works to empower low-income female high school students.

Each student in the program has the opportunity to receive a $2,000 scholarship, a new laptop, a personal mentor and individualized tutors.

