Two injured in cutting incident on Holiday drive; suspect in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after officers with Huntsville Police Department received a report of a cutting at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday on Holiday Drive.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White, officers located one cutting victim and one person injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

