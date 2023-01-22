Deals
Two injured in cutting incident on Holiday drive; suspect in custody

Huntsville Police Department
Huntsville Police Department(HPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in custody after officers with Huntsville Police Department received a report of a cutting at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday on Holiday Drive.

According to Sergeant Rosalind White, officers located one cutting victim and one person injured by a blunt object. Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

