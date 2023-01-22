Few Showers Linger This Evening | Gusty Winds & Heavy Rain Late Tuesday Into Wednesday

It’s been a cloudy and gloomy day across the Valley with most areas just dealing with some drizzle this afternoon. Another batch of more steady-like showers will be possible as we head into the evening hours and winds will be picking up after midnight. Expect overnight lows to range in the mid to upper 30s, with winds out of the northwest and occasional gusts up to 15 and 20 mph. Even though your early morning commute is looking dry to kick off a new work and school week, it will be rather chilly, so don’t forget to grab some much needed layers before you head out the door!

Some cloud cover will be lingering for your Monday, but plan on a gradual clearing into the afternoon hours paving the way for more peeks of sunshine. Despite the sunshine, temperatures will trend cooler with highs only topping out in the mid to upper 40s. It will be breezy at times, which will make it feel even colder when you factor in the wind chill, but winds will start calming down into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset under clear skies with overnight lows near and below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s through Tuesday morning.

Even though it will be another cold start to your day on Tuesday, we will warm up nicely by the afternoon with winds veering back out of the south. This will bump our highs back near normal in the mid and upper 50s with more sunshine through the early afternoon. Clouds will start increasing by the late afternoon and into the evening hours as our next system approaches the region. Rain will return to the forecast late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday morning. The severe threat will remain well to our south, but we still could see very heavy rainfall and gusty winds up to 45 mph. Stick with our forecast for further updates in the next upcoming days!

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.