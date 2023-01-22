Deals
Cloudy today, evening showers expected.

First Alert Weather
Showers temporarily end this morning, remaining cloudy. High temps in the low to mid 50s....
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:24 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Showers temporarily end this morning, remaining cloudy. High temps in the low to mid 50s. Another round of showers between 6 P.M. and 11 P.M., increasing winds after midnight. Northwest 10-20 MPH, overnight low temps in the mid to upper 30s. Monday, clouds early, more sun for the afternoon and breezy. Northwest winds 10-20 MPH. High temp around 50°. Monday night, clear and cold. Low to mid 30s. Tuesday, morning sun, afternoon clouds. Mid-50s. Tuesday night, rain likely and windy. Gusts to 40 MPH. At this time, severe thunderstorms will remain South of our area, but still a heavy rain and gusty winds expected.

Wednesday, morning rain and gusty winds, afternoon clouds with diminishing wind. Around 50°. Sunny & cool Thursday & Friday. High temps mid to upper 40s, overnight low temps around 30°.

Next weekend, dry Saturday with a chance of rain Sunday. Both days upper 40s and low 50s.

