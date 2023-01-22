At least 12 people shot at Baton Rouge nightclub, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left 12 people injured on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 22.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. inside The Dior Bar and Lounge on Bennington Avenue off College Drive.

Officials said at least five of the victims were transported to a hospital by emergency crews. Meanwhile, officials added that several of the victims went to a hospital in personal vehicles.

Three of the wounded were in critical condition when they were transported from the scene, officials said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released any details about a potential suspect. A motive also remains under investigation.

Anyone who may know something that can help investigators is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the below statement:

The shooting that happened overnight at a local venue was a senseless act of violence that will not go unchecked. I personally joined Chief Paul and members of the BRPD team overnight at the hospital. Law enforcement is actively investigating the case to bring the perpetrators to justice. BRPD will be sharing more information today. This is a sad event after our community has continuously worked to interrupt violence. All of our public safety teams are activated at this time. I have requested several community organizations reach out and provide victims and their families with necessary services, and ongoing supports to help ensure there are no retaliations from this event. We will not stop our work until everyone feels safe and individuals no longer turn to guns to resolve their differences. Please join me in praying for the victims and their families. If you have information about last night’s incident, please contact crime stoppers right away.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

