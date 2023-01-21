Deals
Walker Co. shooting suspects arrested following manhunt

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Update: The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Corey Mahaffey in Hartselle, Alabama.

The juvenile male suspect facing charges is also in custody according to the WCSO.

**UPDATE ON MANHUNT** Sheriff Smith has been in contact with Corey Mahaffey most of the day. As a result of that...

Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 20, 2023

UPDATE-- JUVENILE SUSPECT IS ALSO IN CUSTODY! BOTH SUSPECTS HAVE BEEN ARRESTED. Details will be released as they become available.

Posted by Walker County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 20, 2023

WCSO will hold a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. about Thursday’s shooting.

Original story: The person killed in Thursday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified.

Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of Dora is wanted for capital murder during a robbery, and capital murder aiding and abetting. Mahaffey is also charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.
Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36.(Source: Walker County Sheriff's Office)

A juvenile male is also facing charges, according to police.

WCSO says they are still looking for the two suspects.

Investigators also say two other men were hurt during the shooting Thursday morning on Graben Hill Drive near the Jefferson/Walker County line as the result of an apparent a robbery.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Mahaffey or come in contact with him, call 911 immediately.

