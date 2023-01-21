A taste of Hollywood: Chester Rogers brings “BMF” premiere to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville native and NFL veteran Chester Tre’ Rogers brought a taste of Hollywood to the Rocket City on Friday with the premiere of “BMF” Season 2.

The Starz’ new drama series is a show created by Randy Huggins and produced by 50 Cent. Rogers costars as the best friend of “Meech” in Season 2. He says putting on Friday’s black carpet event meant a lot to him.

“I grew up here, and I was raised here. Obviously it takes a village you know to raise a child, and that’s what it did. I got so many supporters here everybody I grew up with, and they’re just here to support me,” Rogers said. “I’m excited, I love them. For sure. You know to come back to my hometown and give them the experience of Hollywood is something that they’re not used to and I’m not used to. It’s a good time to see everybody out here.”

Rogers started acting at the age of ten, but took a break to pursue his passion for athletics in high school. He was a dual-sport athlete, playing both basketball and football at Lee High School.

Rogers graduated from Grambling State University, and took his talents to the NFL. He went undrafted to the Colts in 2016, and also spent time with the Titans and most recently the Browns. He says it hasn’t been easy juggling all of his passions.

For Rogers, he says it boils down to sacrifice and discipline, but that he couldn’t have gotten to where he is today by himself.

“Just having a really good team behind me, and family. I really have a good support system,” Rogers said.

“BMF” is available on Starz, Prime Video and DirecTV Stream.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.