Some sun today, showers expected tonight and Sunday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Today, some sun at times with temps reaching the low to mid 50s. Showers likely tonight with overnight low temps in the 40s. Sunday, showers taper off through noon. Low to mid 50s. Sunday night, another round of showers expected. Low temps Sunday night will be around 40°.

Monday, sun and clouds mixed. Around 50°.

Tuesday through Thursday, showers expected Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At this time, severe weather threat will be to our South, but rain and gusty winds expected with a strong area of low pressure passing to our North. High temps around 50°, overnight low temps in the mid to upper 30s.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.