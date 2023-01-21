Some sun today, showers expected tonight and Sunday.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Today, expect some sun at times with temperatures reaching the low to mid 50s. Showers are likely tonight with overnight low temps in the 40s.

Sunday, showers taper off through noon. Low to mid 50s. Sunday night, another round of showers is expected. Rainfall totals for the weekend around 1/4″ to a 1/2″. Low temps Sunday night will be around 40°.

Monday, our area will see a mixture of sun and clouds, with temperatures hovering around 50°.

Tuesday through Thursday, showers expected Tuesday afternoon, Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. At this time, severe weather threat will be to our South, but rain and gusty winds expected with a strong area of low pressure passing to our North. High temps around 50°, overnight low temps in the mid to upper 30s. Friday and Saturday will be cool & sunny. Mid to upper 40s both days. Rain in the forecast for the following Sunday. Around 50°.

