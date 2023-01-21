Pedestrian in wheelchair in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle on University Dr.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Eastbound traffic on University Drive from Jordan Lane to Julia Street has been closed by the Huntsville Police Department due to a car accident.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, a person in a wheelchair was hit by someone driving a van near Bama Inn. Webster says the person in the wheelchair was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Officials say the driver of the van remained on the scene. Officers are asking that motorists use alternate routes, once the road is reopened this story will be updated.

