Huntsville wins 7A Duals, First Championship in school history
Panthers win Wrestling Duals
By Carl Prather
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crimson Panthers reeled off six individual wins in a row and steamrolled to a 59-6 victory over Smiths Station to capture the 2023 Class 7A Duals title on Friday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex. It’s the first Duals crown for Huntsville, coached by Patrick Harris, and ended Thompson’s four-year duals reign after beating the Warriors in the semifinals.    

“This is a cap to how we’ve been working for the last seven years to get to this spot,” Harris said. Huntsville won its first state wrestling championship, having previously finished third “years ago,” Harris said, in the traditional state tournament. The Panthers also advanced to the Duals final for the first time this season. 

Dalton Wood started Huntsville’s six-match streak by pinning Smiths Station’s Erik Short in the 182-pound weight class. Griffin McKinney (195 pounds), Todd Whitmire (222 pounds) and Kiyon Simon (106 pounds) won by decision, while Bradley Wilbourn (285 pounds) and Wallace Blue (113 pounds) earned pinfall wins.

After Smiths Station’s Tommy Luttrell earned a 6-0 decision at 120 pounds, Huntsville ended the match with six more individual match wins, including three straight pins by Brock Fields at 145 pounds, Noah Gross at 152 pounds and John McKinney at 160 pounds. 

“They were fun to watch,” Harris said. “We were very physical and showed good sportsmanship, and it reflected well on the school and the community really well.”     Smiths Station, coached by Tommy Sanders, also made its first appearance in the duals championship round.    

2023 AHSAA WRESTLING DUALS PAIRINGS/RESULTSCLASS 7A7A DUALS FINALS

Huntsville (28-0) 59, Smiths Station (22-4) 6

145 pounds: Brock Fields, Huntsville pinned Andrew Bryant, Smiths Station, Fall 1:18.

152 pounds: Noah Gross, Huntsville pinned Al Williams, Smiths Station, Fall 0:30.

160 pounds: John McKinney, Huntsville pinned Nathaniel Jarmon, Smiths Station, Fall 1:48.

170 pounds: Kylan Pace, Smiths Station dec. Daniel Bennett, Huntsville, 12-6.

182 pounds: Dalton Wood, Huntsville pinned Erik Short, Smiths Station, Fall 2:00.

195 pounds: Griffin McKinney, Huntsville dec. Robert Sanborn, Smiths Station,TB-1 6-4.

220 pounds: Todd Whitmire, Huntsville dec. Lance Peterson, Smiths Station, 5-2.

285 pounds: Bradley Wilburn, Huntsville pinned Ken Felder, Smiths Station, Fall 0:43.

