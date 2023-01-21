Moment of silence held for murder-suicide victims

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hazel Green Athletic Association is sticking together in a time of tragedy.

11-year-old teammate Sean Lepore was killed in what investigators are calling a murder-suicide.

Community members held a moment of silence for him, his mother 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore, and 9-year-old brother Jesse.

According to officials, deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on Chelle Mill Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Upon arrival, deputies found 43-year-old Jennifer Lepore dead inside the home.

Investigators learned that Lepore’s husband, Jamie Lepore, and their two children had not been seen recently.

Investigators were then alerted to Jamie being in Murfreesboro and coordinated with police.

As police closed in on the home, that’s when multiple gunshots were heard.

Once inside, police found the bodies of Jamie and their two children.

Sean played basketball for the Hazel Green Jokers. His teammates showed up to remember him, despite not having a game.

A mentor to Sean who asked to remain anonymous out of respect for those grieving, said they’re having a hard time trying to process this.

“Everybody loved Sean. He was the spark of the room, and lost is probably the most I can say,” he said”

Another family friend who also asked to remain anonymous said Jennifer valued being a mother the most.

They said, “She loves her kids she hated telling them no. She told them yes all the time. ”Her kids were her life. I don’t know that she did anything outside of being a mom.”

The Jokers will be playing their Saturday game in remembrance of Sean and his family.

