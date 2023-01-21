Deals
Lacey’s Spring man arrested for sexual assault, menacing with a gun

Morgan County Sheriff's Office
Morgan County Sheriff's Office(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lacey’s Spring man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse, attempting to elude law enforcement and menacing with a gun.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a sexual assault charge in Lacey’s Spring Saturday morning. After interviewing the victim, deputies developed Christopher Hutchens, 23, as the suspect.

Deputies attempted to contact Hutchens who ran from a home on Mack Brown Rd. Hutchens was then located in a woodline which is when he pulled out his gun.

The deputies were able to disarm the subject and take him into custody.

Hutchens was taken to the Morgan County Jail where he awaits a $200,600 bond.

