Gov. Bill Lee inaugurated for second term

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee was inaugurated as the governor of Tennessee on Saturday morning.

During his inaugural ceremony at the Legislative Plaza, Gov. Lee took the oath of office for his second term.

“May we, together, each one of us, consider the other and how we may use our lives to multiply in theirs,” said Gov. Lee during his inaugural speech. “That’s what Tennesseans do and have done for generations. That’s why we are America at its Best. That is why Tennessee is Leading the Nation.”

Gov. Lee won reelection back in November, defeating Democrat Jason Martin.

