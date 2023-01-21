Deals
Gov. Bill Lee inaugurated for second term

Gov. Lee took the oath of office for his second term.
Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Gov. Bill Lee (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee was inaugurated as the governor of Tennessee on Saturday morning.

During his inaugural ceremony at the Legislative Plaza, Gov. Lee took the oath of office for his second term.

“May we, together, each one of us, consider the other and how we may use our lives to multiply in theirs,” said Gov. Lee during his inaugural speech. “That’s what Tennesseans do and have done for generations. That’s why we are America at its Best. That is why Tennessee is Leading the Nation.”

Gov. Lee won reelection back in November, defeating Democrat Jason Martin.

