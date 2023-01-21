Deals
Geraldine man secretly donated to pharmacy to pay for others’ medicine

Geraldine man covered costs of others' meds for years
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Dekalb County community is carrying on the legacy of a Geraldine man, who locals say lived unselfishly until his passing.

For almost a decade, Hody Childress covered the cost of other people’s medication at the local pharmacy and kept it a secret.

Now, the news of his actions has spread through the community like wildfire.

Brooke Walker owns Geraldine Drugs in the town of less than a thousand people. She said in 2012 Hody pulled her to the side in the store to ask if she knew anyone who struggled to pay for their medicine.

When she told him sometimes people could not pay, he handed her a folded, $100 bill to cover the costs if it ever happened again. Hody implored her to keep it a secret and she did just that.

However, she never thought his kind-hearted charity would last as long as it has.

“I still thought this was a one-time thing,” Walker said. “And then the next month, he shows back up and he doesn’t say really anything and just hands me the folded up bill and says “you know what to do with this’ and then the next month, and the next month, and then months turned into years. And here we are.”

Hody passed away on New Year’s Day at the age of 80, but even though his secret is out his family wants to continue the legacy he leaves behind.

“I had several people from the family bring me money, but since then I’ve had people from the community begin to bring me money. People that had unknowingly been the recipient of his blessing and now they’re paying it forward,” she said.

