Falkville man killed in Friday night crash

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Falkville man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Cullman County.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), James Floyd, 29, was killed when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the road and hit a ditch before flipping.

Officials with ALEA say that the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Cullman County 1212 about three miles north of West Point.

Floyd was pronounced dead on the scene and officials say he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway PAtrol Division will continue to investigate the crash.

