Sunny & cool this afternoon. Showers expected Saturday night & Sunday.

Today will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs in the low to middle 50s. More clouds expected late tonight with lows dropping to near freezing, areas of patchy frost can be expected for Saturday morning. The weekend will start off dry on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 50s.

Rain showers will move in late Saturday night into Sunday with morning lows near 40 degrees. Showers will be off and on through the day Sunday with seasonal high temperatures in the lower 50s, rainfall totals should be in the ¼ to ½ inch range. Mostly sunny Monday with temps in the lower 50s.

Cold, scattered rain showers will be expected for Tuesday night and Wednesday before another surge of cold air moves in for the end of the week, highs will stay in the 40s!

