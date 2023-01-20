Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL

SCOUTED: Why we love Pure Barre

By Anna Mahan
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Need a good stretch? What about some time to yourself?

Dawn Pumpelly, owner and editor of The Scout Guide Huntsville, is checking out Pure Barre in Huntsville to learn more about the workout class that transforms you physically and mentally. The group classes focus on low-impact, high-intensity movements that strengthen and tone your body in 50 minutes or less.

Talk about the perfect me time moment.

Learn more and sign up for a class at purebarre.com.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Death investigation in Hazel Green connected to murder-suicide in Murfreesboro
‘It is the symbol of North Alabama’: Discussion up in the air on what is next for the Saturn 1B...
‘Damage too significant to repair’: Saturn 1B rocket to be removed from Ardmore Welcome Center
James McGuire
Florence Police: Man facing indecent exposure charge after exposing himself to female at McFarland Park
Deputies, EMS respond to shooting in Somerville
Victim identified in Wednesday night Somerville shooting
Jamie and Jessica Lepore
Ala. man wanted in wife’s death kills kids in Murfreesboro murder-suicide, authorities say